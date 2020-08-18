NVIDIA GeForce NOW Beta Comes to Chromebooks

Users with Chrome OS devices will now be able to enjoy the games that NVIDIA is launching in the GeForce NOW cloud

NVIDIA is launching its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service on Chrome OS devices today in beta, with the minimum specs required to run titles from a not-so-high remote server. According to NVIDIA, a Chromebook priced around $ 300 + should be able to handle a smoothly streamed gaming experience, which means a lot of people have just turned their mediocre Chrome OS laptops into GeForce-powered gaming rigs.

If you need a GeForce NOW (GFN) update, think of it like Google’s Stadia, but instead of being stuck in Google’s game market, GFN supports games purchased from three of the major online game stores. Those stores are Ubisoft’s Steam, Epic Games Store, and Uplay. What this means is that there is a much larger list of playable titles through GFN than there is currently on Stadia, and for gamers, it’s obviously a good thing.

If you already own a Chromebook, getting started with GeForce NOW couldn’t be easier, as there is nothing to download. NVIDIA has a new website for Chrome OS (strictly for Chromebook devices, the URL doesn’t work for anything else) where users will go, log into their accounts, and then start playing. All NVIDIA recommends that you bring with you is a mouse to connect to your Chromebook. It really is that simple.

NVIDIA Recommended Minimum Specifications

CPU: Intel Core M3 (7th generation and later), Core i3 / i5 / i7

GPU: Intel HD Graphics 600 or better

RAM: 4 GB or more

Along with this news, NVIDIA also announced that it will soon offer Ansel to GFN users. Ansel is the company’s in-game camera feature that enables gamers to capture professional-level screenshots. It will be available for the first time for PC and Mac users.

Chromebook peeps, if you’re ready to play, follow the link below. If you have an account, just log in. If you don’t have one, registering is easy. For those who want the full experience, NVIDIA currently has a good price promotion, but there is also a free tier.



