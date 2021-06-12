Nvidia Drops Windows 7 And Windows 8 Driver Support In October

Nvidia plans to drop support for Windows 7 and Windows 8 drivers in October. Nvidia plans to drop support for Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 later this year. Nvidia drivers will be available exclusively for Windows 10 from October. For Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1, only critical security updates will be distributed until September 2024.

Microsoft has already dropped support for Windows 7 and Windows 8. Extended support for Windows 8.1 will also end in January 2023. Nvidia’s support note on the subject states, “The majority of our GeForce customers have switched to the Windows 10 operating system.” To ensure GeForce owners experience the best possible security, support and functionality, Nvidia will now focus entirely on the Windows 10 operating system.

There are currently 1.3 billion active Windows 10 devices, but Windows 7 is still used in many parts of the world. Statcounter estimates that Windows 7 still accounts for 15 percent of all Windows versions. While Windows 10 dominates Steam usage with 93 percent, Windows 7 accounts for 2 percent of overall usage. In addition, Microsoft is expected to release a new version of Windows, likely to be called Windows 11, in October.

Nvidia’s last driver to officially support these older versions of Windows will be available on August 31st. On October 4, it will be the first version to support only Windows 10.