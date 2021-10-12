Nvidia DLSS technology is coming to 10 more games!

Nvidia DLSS technology, which allows you to get more FPS in games without any expense, is coming to 10 more games.

It was a big improvement to see ray tracing technology in graphics cards with the RTX 2000 series. Although this development was revolutionary, it greatly reduced the performance of graphics cards. DLSS technology, which is an artificial intelligence developed by Nvidia as a solution to this, is supported in many new games. There is good news that 10 more games will be added to the supported games in the near future.

Nvidia DLSS; Tomb Raider will support Back 4 Blood and more

This artificial intelligence, whose background is quite complex, allows you to get more FPS in games by using the deep learning method. DLSS actually lowers your game resolution and reduces the number of pixels, but thanks to deep learning, missing pixels are completed and you hardly notice the difference. Of course, the difference is not incomprehensible, if you choose the highest performance, it is possible to notice a slight loss of image. Thanks to the options offered by Nvidia, you can adjust the ratio between image loss and performance.

This technology, which gives a sigh of relief to RTX graphics cards, supports a limited number of games. This technology, which is usually possible in new games, will now support the following games.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Chivalry 2 Crysis Remastered Trilogy Rise of the Tomb Raider Shadow of the Tomb Raider Sword and Fairy 7 Swords of Legends Online Alan Wake Remastered Back 4 Blood F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

With the support of these games, the number of Nvidia DLSS supported games reaches 120. More games will be added to the supported game library as new games are released in the coming months. This deep learning technology from Nvidia produces an impressive solution by increasing performance at no additional cost. We hope that new games will allow us to use this blessing.