NVidia DLSS Arrives On Back 4 Blood, Alan Wake Remastered And More In October

NVidia announced that its DLSS technology has reached 10 more games in October, now totaling support for more than 120 titles, including games and software.

The method increases performance and image quality and is already available in games such as Back 4 Blood, Alan Wake Remastered and F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch. Other games such as Baldur’s Gate 3, Chivalry 2, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Sword and Fairy 7 and Swords of Legends Online will also receive DLSS support later this month.

In the recently released Back 4 Blood, spiritual successor to the late Left 4 Dead, players must band together to rid the world of a zombie infestation. According to NVidia, with its DLSS system, the game has increased performance by up to 46%, “offering crisp image quality and allowing virtually all GeForce RTX gamers to achieve the best graphics quality in 4K at 60 FPS”.

Baldur’s Gate 3, which will receive a new update later this week on Steam, will achieve a performance improvement of up to 88%, “allowing users of a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or higher to run Baldur’s Gate 3 at 4K 60 FPS at maximum settings”.

In the case of Alan Wake Remastered, a remaster of the Remedy Entertainment classic, the manufacturer reports that its method “accelerates [game] performance by up to 2x to 4K”.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy arrives October 15th with support for NVidia’s DLSS, while Shadow of the Tomb Raider will receive an update with tech support on October 18th.

NVidia DLSS is designed to improve the performance of the brand’s GPUs, generating sharp images and increasing frame rate. The method uses artificial intelligence to render graphics in higher quality, using low resolution images as matrices.