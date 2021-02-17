Nvidia develops plugins to have DLSS technology

Nvidia has developed a plugin for Unreal Engine 4 to natively run Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. Previously, developers needed to get help from Nvidia to be able to produce a game with DLSS.

According to the computing company, from now on it will be much easier to develop a title that can enjoy all the benefits of DLSS. “Integration with Unreal Engine 4 is an important step in spreading this technology across games,” Nvidia senior product manager Henry Lin told Polygon.

According to Lin, the plugin makes DLSS simpler to be integrated into all types of games, from indies to AAA. The system is now available to developers on Unreal Engine’s marketplace.

What is DLSS?

DLSS is a proprietary technology from Nvidia that allows artificial intelligence to be used in rendering images. In other words, the feature takes images at lower resolutions and upscales AI to higher resolutions (such as from 1080p to 4K), ensuring a result as good as or even better than the original resolution (and of course, helping to increase the performance). Among the benefits, the system allows for greater visual fidelity, an increase in the frame rate per second and also maximizes the potential of ray tracing.

Video cards like GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 2080 have the technology to make games better. Below is a video from Nvidia showing the performance of the technology.