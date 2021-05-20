Nvidia Decreases Mining Power of RTX 3080, 3070 and 3060 Ti

Nvidia announced that it has cut Ethereum’s mining power in half from the new RTX 30 graphics cards. The change had already appeared in company documents and affects the RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti models.

According to the company, products that have reduced mining power will be identified as “Lite Hash Rate”, or LHR. To ensure transparency for consumers, Nvidia will display the marking on the product listing in stores and also on the video card box.

The company did not provide details on how the mining blockade would work, but said the novelty would only be applied to video cards launched starting this month. According to a publication previously made by the company, the power limit must be implemented via a driver, just as it did when the RTX 3060 was launched.

Focus on gamers

According to the company, the launch of LHR graphics cards is yet another effort to bring GeForce GPUs to PC gamers. With the popularization of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the products ended up gaining the attention of miners and quickly going out of stock.

To make matters worse, video cards have been heavily affected by the chip crisis. As a result, the number of products available on the market has been greatly reduced and GPU prices have risen considerably over the past few months.

Nvidia’s blockade is a valid attempt to control the market, but it is important to remember that the company’s last attempt to reduce the RTX 3060 hashrate has not paid off. Chinese programmers managed to breach the protection of the GPU, which put the product in the miners’ sights again.