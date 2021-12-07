Nvidia Confirms Presence At CES 2022 On The Same Day Of Intel And AMD

Nvidia has confirmed its virtual presentation of CES 2022 for January 4th, the same day as Intel and AMD. Officially the conference will focus on standalone machines, AI-accelerated computing and gaming, but Nvidia is expected to present GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cards and gamer notebooks with GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti GPUs.

As Jansen Huang, CEO of Nvidia was not mentioned on the event page, as usual, presentations are expected to be led by other executives.

New products on the way

Rumors and leaks about the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti have been circulating for months, and it’s likely that the official release with release date and price will arrive during the presentation on the 4th. In addition, another hardware that could gain prominence at the event is the 12GB GeForce RTX 2060.

Another novelty that should appear in the presentation are the new gamer notebooks equipped with RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs. Users have already identified data from various notebook models on Nvidia’s new top-of-the-line mobile GPUs on benchmark sites, although they haven’t have been officially announced.

Nvidia’s conference is scheduled for 13:00 GMT, between AMD and Intel presentations, scheduled for 12:00 and 15:00 respectively.