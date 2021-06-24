NVIDIA Canvas: AI That Turns Doodles Into Drawings Wins Beta

Nvidia launched this Wednesday (23) the beta version of Canvas, an artificial intelligence tool that transforms doodles into landscapes. Available for free download on the brand’s website, the app promises to streamline the creative process, bringing the ability to paint using materials instead of colors. Canvas is part of Nvidia Studio, an initiative of the company that intends to make life easier for artists through hardware and software.

First introduced in 2019, Nvidia Canvas was developed by the company’s research group. Artificial intelligence uses an adversary generative network (GAN) for machine learning.

Instead of training just one neural network, GAN takes advantage of two distinct networks that compete with each other. While one interprets the scribbles and generates images, the other knows details of nature, points out modifications or removes errors. The app was created with the company’s DGX Station server and studied about five million images.

The AI ​​was named GauGAN in honor of post-impressionist painter Paul Gaugin.

More freedom to create references

The artist uses a palette of materials to draw simple shapes that generate ecosystems in real time. If you paint a line in the bottom corner with the “water” tool, for example, a sea will form on the side.

With this, you can see the results of experimentation instantly, prioritizing the creative process over pure technique, as the AI ​​takes care of the details. Lighting styles are also available to give that “tchan” on the sketch — there are nine light options and 15 materials offered.

This makes it easier and faster to create references for conceptual arts and the professional won’t have to spend hours looking for the right photo on Google Images.