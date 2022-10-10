Nvidia can slowly prepare a brand new RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 may get a completely new model, this time with GDDR6X memory, which will provide a higher frame rate in the game.

The RTX 3060 is already the most popular GPU for gamers, and now Nvidia wants to upgrade the GPU with incredibly fast GDDR6X memory, which was previously limited to higher-end models. The leaks come from Lenovo’s online store, which demonstrated an RTX 3060 equipped with a slightly faster memory configuration, as noted by Twitter insider @momomo_us.

RTX 3060 Ti can also get an update

The leaks don’t end there, as the British retailer SCAN has apparently also launched its page for the future GPU on the Nvidia UK website. The leak showed the RTX 3060 Ti model with 8 GB of GDDR6X RAM, which you can view after purchasing the product. It has since been removed, but Videocardz was discovered for the first time.

So far, it seems that new GPUs are the flavor of the month as we look forward to the release of the RTX 40 series, including the RTX 4090, later this month. However, since there are no lower-level options yet, these updates for the RTX 3060 may signal that the potential RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 may not appear soon, and in order to get rid of the extra Ampere chips, Nvidia is trying to keep its lineup up-to-date to prevent the aging of stocks in the channels sales.

More GPUs are on the way

Market perception of the RTX 40 series has been relatively muted, as prices are quite high. However, this did not prevent one YouTuber from cutting the RTX 4090 into two parts in the name of science.

We hope to tell you more about future graphics cards soon as we get closer to the RTX 4090 release this week. Stay tuned, it’s going to be a busy week.