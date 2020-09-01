Nvidia announces new premium RTX 30 cards

Nvidia announced its new graphics cards RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. The models bring new Ampere architecture, which promises to surpass the current Turing with greater performance and improvements in technologies such as Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0. The cooling system also promises to decrease the temperature, allowing air to pass through the entire structure of the component.

The products have GPDDR6 and GPDDR6X memory that reaches 24 GB, and, according to the brand, the top of the line RTX 3090 is capable of running games at up to 8K at 60 fps. The new RTX 30s with Ampere architecture will be available from September with prices starting at US $ 499, approximately R $ 2,665 at the current price.



