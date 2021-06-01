Nvidia Announces GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti at Computex 2021

Nvidia: Today (01), Nvidia announced two new video cards during Computex 2021: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti, new GPUs that enhance their original versions with greater firepower. The RTX 3080 Ti will be sold for $1,199 and the RTX 3070 Ti comes for $599. The RTX 3080 Ti will ship on June 3rd and the 3070 Ti will be released on June 10th. There is still no price and availability information in Brazil.

The idea is that the RTX 3080 Ti is the closest possible product to the RTX 3090, a card considered for content creators (and not for gamers). The RTX 3070 Ti, on the other hand, guarantees a performance upgrade that distances it more from the powerful of the first edition (which is very close to the RTX 2080 Ti), with 1.5x more firepower compared to the RTX 2070 Super. Check out:

In addition to the new video cards, Nvidia took advantage of the space to bring more game news, such as the arrival of DLSS for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Rainbow Six: Siege, and Ray Tracing and DLSS for Doom Eternal and new games announced with Nvidia technologies. .

