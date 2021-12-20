Nvidia Announces GeForce RTX 2050 And Two More Notebook GPUs

Nvidia announced on Friday (17) the arrival of three new video cards for the entry-level gaming laptop segment. Announced for March 2022, the GeForce RTX 2050, MX570 and MX550 will arrive globally to provide gamers and developers with more choices, meeting the diverse types of hardware, applications and the tasks each performs.

GeForce RTX 2050

The RTX 2050 arrives to occupy the position of the RTX 2060 as Nvidia’s input card with ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS, Reflex and Broadcast, among other technologies. The suite is powered by the RT, Tensor and Nvidia Encoder cores. The new RTX 2050 comes to the GeForce RTX 20 Series family already equipped with NVIDIA Optimus technology, which promises a perfect balance between optimal performance and long battery life.

GeForce MX 570 and NX 550

While the official announcement of the MX GPUs doesn’t feature many specifics about clocks, VRAM, or DLSS optimization assistance, they both support Nvidia GPU Boost, DirectX12, and Vulkan API. In addition, both MX570 and MX550 come with GDDR6 memories.

GeForce MX570 graphics processor is advertised as the fastest of the MX lineup. The MX550 is an upgrade from the MX 450, “with more CUDA cores and faster memories”.

More product details and other news from Nvidia are expected to appear at CES 2021. The company will be speaking at the show on January 4, the same date as Intel and AMD’s presentation.