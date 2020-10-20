Nvidia announces games that will receive RTX and DLSS

Nvidia was a pioneer in the adoption of Ray Tracing in real time in games with the launch of the GeForce RTX 2000 line. As such, the company ended up going through and still experiencing problems related to the first generation of new technologies. One of the most striking is the lack of support for RTX and DLSS in the vast majority of games, which may change with the arrival of new generation consoles and even rivals Radeon RX 6000 from AMD.

As the company has just announced 12 new games that will receive the RTX and / or DLSS enhancements in the coming weeks, available for the RTX 2000 and RTX 3000 GPU families.

Three of the games announced had already confirmed support for Nvidia technologies in the past, including Watch Dogs: Legion, released on October 29 and receiving reflexes with Ray tracing and DLSS and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on November 13 with Ray Tracing and DLSS shadows.

The most important title among all, however, is Cyberpunk 2077, which is scheduled for release on November 19 offering reflections, Ambient Occlusion, shadows and diffused global lighting via Ray Tracing, as well as DLSS. The new additions are listed below:

Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord to receive DLSS support in November

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands to receive Ray Tracing shadows in November

Ghostrunner will be released on October 27th with reflections and shadows from Ray Tracing and DLSS

Pumpkin Jack, indie 3D platform game, arrives on October 23 with shadows, lighting and reflections in Ray Tracing and DLSS

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII, action RPG based on the history and mythology of China, arrives on October 28 with global lighting from Ray Tracing and DLSS

Edge of Eternity, shift JRPG, will receive DLSS support in November

Enlisted, squadron MMOFPS, arrives in the form of a closed beta in November with global lighting from Ray Tracing and DLSS

Mortal Shell, indie Souls-like, will be updated with shadows from Ray Tracing and DLSS in November

Ready or Not, hardcore tactical FPS, arrives in Early Access at the end of the year with reflections, shadows and Ambient Occlusion by Ray Tracing and DLSS

Celebrating the announcement, Nvidia also released two trailers that detail some of the improvements to be made available in the games Enlisted and Pumpkin Jack, which you can see below:



