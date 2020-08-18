NVIDIA Announces Chromebook Support to GeForce Now

According to the statement made by NVIDIA, GeForce Now can now be used on computers running Chrome OS.

We can say that we are about to enter an exciting period for PC gamers. Because while NVIDIA plans to take the game world by storm with the new GeForce 3000 Series, AMD wants to establish its superiority against Intel in the processor market with its new generation graphics cards against NVIDIA in the graphics card market. Of course, it is possible to say that all this is exciting for gamers who can ‘sack’ money for a more powerful PC.

Cloud-based game services come to the rescue of players who cannot have new generation hardware, and NVIDIA GeForce Now, one of them, now allows more players to access PC games over the cloud.

According to the statement made by NVIDIA, GeForce Now is now supported by Chrome OS, the operating system developed by Google for laptops. So now, even if you have a ChromeBook, you can play PC games with GeForce Now regardless of hardware.

Chromebooks are obvious, at least to draw the attention of many people in Turkey’s Chrome OS support for GeForce Now it is not so popular in our country. However, GeForce Now already offers support for Windows, Mac and Android. Therefore, if you have a device that works with one of these operating systems, you can start experiencing GeForce Now immediately.



