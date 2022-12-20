Nvidia Announces a Gift Set of Body Spray and Shower Gel “Sphynx” With One Big Highlight

Today Nvidia announced “The most advanced platform for Extreme Freshness.” Name SPHINX: Ampere. The gift set also has a hidden compartment for a gaming laptop with RTX.

Nvidia launched a lot of things last year. First of all, it is the RTX 40 series, such as the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080. This year, however, their efforts don’t seem to be limited to just video cards.

Now the company claims to have updated its product repertoire with a special one-off product that promises “extreme freshness” for any of its users. SPHYNX: Ampere is a reference to the usual disappointing Christmas gift set of deodorants that so many people receive every year.

However, the SPHYNX: Ampere set has a unique twist. Right under the typical deodorant and body spray is a hidden compartment. In the secret compartment there is a powerful RTX 30-series gaming laptop, which is much more interesting than just deodorant and shower gel.

The included laptop will be the ASUS TUF Dash F15, which will be fully equipped with a 12th generation Intel processor in addition to the RTX 3050, which will be more than enough for most people’s gaming needs. The pack will allow you to supposedly “Rinse with RTX”, but we can’t say that you have to take a shower and use a laptop at the same time.

Unfortunately, Nvidia won’t be releasing them to everyone, but will instead be distributed via social media. Good news? We have one that we can give away to our readers so that you can stay fresh and play at the same time.

How to get a SPHYNX Gift Set: Ampere

We will hold a raffle on Dexerto Deals’ Twitter account where all you have to do is follow the instructions in the message to participate in the raffle to potentially win one of these incredibly unique gift sets if you are in the UK. .