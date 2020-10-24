NVIDIA Allegedly Works on a 7424-Core Video Card

It has been claimed that NVIDIA, which has not been long after the introduction of the GeForce RTX 3000 series, will bring a new card to this family. Accordingly, the new GPU will have 7424 CUDA cores.

It is claimed that NVIDIA, which recently presented three new graphics cards of the RTX 3000 series, is working on a new flagship SKU that will be positioned between GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs.

There were rumors that NVIDIA canceled the production of GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB and GeForce RTX 3070 16 GB Ampere-based SKUs. The company was allegedly working on a new SKU instead.

NVIDIA is running on a new GPU

A Twitter user named Kopite7kimi claimed that the company is working on a new 8nm GA102 GPU silicon-based Ampere card and has the ASIC code GA102-150-KD-A1. According to the news in DSOGaming, NVIDIA may have decided to work on a higher-spec SKU, as it saw that the previously planned SKU could not compete with the AMD RX 6000 series Big Navi GPUs in terms of performance.

It is thought that this new graphics card from NVIDIA can be called GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER SKU. However, it should be reminded that these are not more than rumors yet. Well, let’s see what will be the features of the GA102 silicon based card.

Rumor has it that the GA102-150-KD-A1 GPU will have 7,424 CUDA cores or 58 SM / streaming multiprocessors. This means that the number of cores will be 1536 more than the RTX 3070 8GB GPU or 1280 less than the RTX 3080 10GB GPU. That is, 26% more than the RTX 3070 and 9% less than the RTX 3080 in terms of CUDA cores.

According to Kopite7kimi’s claims, the GPU will have a memory interface data line width of 320 bits. In addition, the card is expected to support 10 GB GDDR6X VRAM. In addition, the price tag of the new SKU is estimated to be around $ 599.



