NVIDIA Allegedly Will Release RTX 3080 Ti in Early 2021

Graphics card manufacturer NVIDIA has been claimed to launch a new graphics card that will settle between 3080 and 3090 in January 2021. Some features of the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card have also been revealed.

Things have started to get very active in the GPU industry recently. In the ongoing competition between AMD and NVIDIA, the most profitable party is us users. Although graphics cards are very expensive in our country due to the high exchange rate, when we look at both companies around the world, extremely affordable and ambitious cards have started to come. Finally, the sector, where we see the Radeon 6000 series graphics cards produced by AMD against the NVIDIA RTX 3000 series, seems to be moving again in the coming days.

It turned out that NVIDIA, which seems not to be indifferent to AMD’s attack, is preparing to introduce an upper segment Ampere architecture graphics card. According to the new report from HKEPC, the video card that will have the GA102-250-KD-A1 chip, if the information is correct, will be NVIDIA’s most powerful graphics card after the RTX 3090.

RTX 3080 Ti to have 10496 CUDA cores

According to the reports, the new graphics card, which will have 10496 CUDA cores, as in the RTX 3090, makes the biggest difference in the VRAM part. The graphics card, which is expected to come out with the name RTX 3080 Ti, is expected to have 20 GB GDDR6X memory and 320-bit data bus. We can say that the price of the new graphics card, which will require 320 W of power, will be salty compared to our country. The graphics card, which is expected to be available for sale at $ 999, is expected to have a performance value between RTX 3080 and RTX 3090.

The biggest advantage of the RTX 3080 Ti is that, despite its powerful hardware, it is much more affordable than the RTX 3090’s $ 1500 price.



