NVIDIA 451.85 update released! Here are the innovations

NVIDIA, one of the leading brands in the video card world, has announced that some problems have been resolved with the 451.85 update. There are improvements for some games in the update made in certain time periods.

Before this update, 451.67 version was introduced to users. This version was started to be used on computers on July 09. The company delivered another update to users in the same month.

What does the NVIDIA 451.85 update include?

The company, which shows itself as the most used graphics card brand, has released its new update for its models. The update, which went on to improve in some games, with the errors that occurred on the screen display, has reached a part of the users. Users who have not received an update already need to wait a short time.

It was stated that while playing Shadow of the Tomb Raider in shared innovations for NVIDIA 451.85 update, a crash related to DirectX 12.0 has been fixed. Enabling hardware acceleration option was shown as the cause of the error.

The texture defect in the GTX 16 and RTX 20 series was fixed while playing Death Stranding. The resolution issue with NVIDIA Control Center when some HD TVs are connected has been resolved. However, the issue of instant freezing (FPS drop) in some games has been fixed. These freezes are reported to occur randomly.

When the Windows Night Light feature is turned on, the problem of giving green in some images has been resolved. On the other hand, the reason for the misfire image in Forza Motosport 7 game has been fixed. The Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is also among those offered with G-Sync support.

Updates can be followed through the NVIDIA GeForce Experience application to install the update. It is worth noting that some users have not yet received the update.



