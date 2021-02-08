Nvidia, 12 GB GeForce RTX 3060 on February 25

Presented during CES 2021, the RTX 3060 video card will be launched by NVIDIA on February 25, according to stores that have already started listing the product on their overseas websites. The video card will be sold abroad with the suggested price of US $ 329, but we still don’t have estimates for Brazil.

According to images shared by WccFTech, some product variants have even been sent to buyers. One of the lucky consumers published images of the RTX 3060 Eagle, a customized model from Gigabyte, on a mining Reddit, which was sent ahead of time.

The RTX 3060 is the cheapest product in the Ampere family of graphics cards, which brings up to 2.7 times the speed of the brand’s previous technology. The GPU is underperforming the RTX 3060 Ti, but guarantees up to 13 TFLOPs of raster power and comes with 12 GB of VRAM, enough to face Ray Tracing without worry.

More VRAM, but less power

It is important to note that the RTX 3060 has more VRAM than GPUs like the RTX 3060 Ti and even the RTX 3080. However, the amount of memory does not reflect the performance of the video card, which is the current entry product of the new GPU family from Nvidia.

The video card has a 192-bit architecture, which allows the construction of the video card with 6 GB or 12 GB of VRAM. In order to prevent the video card from being limited in high workloads, Nvidia opted to adopt a larger amount of memory.

This is not to say that other GPUs in the RTX 30 line have limitations: according to Nvidia’s tests, 8 GB of VRAM are enough to easily face the use of functions such as Ray Tracing in real time. Because of this, GPUs like the RTX 3060 Ti, which has a 256-bit architecture, use 8 GB of VRAM, although they support up to 16 GB of dedicated memory.