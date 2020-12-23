Nuuvem, up to 90% discounts on PC games

Yes, baby! Brazilian Keanu Reeves went to Nuuvem to leave that special message to all players in Brazil: Virada Gamer has already started and will be available until January 7th with discounts of up to 90% in more than 1800 games in the catalog – it will be 16 days of promotions to celebrate the holidays.

This year Nuuvem has prepared 3 options for players to take full advantage of the promotions: the traditional Flash Sales, which include titles like Mortal Kombat 11 and Resident Evil 3 with aggressive discounts and for a limited time; Select Mini and Select Max bundles, which give the player freedom to assemble a package with 2 games at a super special price; and the Virada Selection, which features titles like Borderlands 3 and Monster Hunter: World with exclusive discounts.

And it doesn’t stop there: the platform is also orchestrating an action to help the most needy in this chaotic 2020 and for this purpose it created the Gamer Fund; all the profit acquired through the list of ‘Solidary Games’ will be directed to Ação da Cidadania, an NGO that works in several social projects, including the fight against Covid-19. Injustice 2: Standard Edition, One Piece World Seeker, Dying Light, Daksiders III and Eurotruck Simulator 2 are some of the titles on this list.

Check out the main offers:

Flash Sale – Until 23: 59h (BR) of 12/25

Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season – From R $ 149.99 to R $ 94.99

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – From $ 37.99 to $ 27.49

PES 2021 eFootball – From R $ 99.90 to R $ 39.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – From R $ 200.00 to R $ 124.99

Mortal Kombat 11 – From $ 159.98 to $ 42.49

Detroit: Become Human – From R $ 134.99 to R $ 77.49

Resident Evil 3 – From $ 129.99 to $ 37.49

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition – From R $ 129.99 to R $ 64.99

DOOM Eternal (Steam) – From R $ 199.00 to R $ 57.49



