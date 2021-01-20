Nuuvem started selling digital games in Brazil

Nuuvem announced today, January 19th, a partnership with Nintendo to officially make available digital versions of games for Nintendo Switch and 3DS in Brazil. With that, the online game sales platform will make available, in its catalog, more than 50 titles for the two portable consoles of the Japanese company.

In addition to officially marketing the games for Switch and 3DS, Nuuvem also announced that its virtual store will also provide Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions and digital gift cards from the Asian company, all with values ​​in reais. From now on, therefore, in addition to the official Nintendo eShop, which was made official in December 2020, Brazilian fans of the company will have another online source of digital games.

At the Nuuvem store, customers will have the option to purchase their games and pay in up to 10 installments on their credit card or once on the express ticket, with payment being released after one hour. In addition, during the debut period, the online store offers an exclusive coupon with a discount of R $ 30 for purchases from R $ 200 on Nintendo products and with payment by express ticket. To enjoy the benefit, use the code NINTENDONANUUVEM when making the purchase.

The company pointed out that, just as it already works in its store, purchases of Nintendo products will also apply to Nuuvem’s cashback program, Drops, which offers a return on the credit amount for the platform.

At the moment, some games for Nintendo Switch are already available at Nuuvem, but the company has already highlighted that it plans to make even more titles available this year: “The partnership with Nintendo marks our entry into yet another platform. Throughout the year, we should make more Nintendo titles available, in addition to other products and platforms. The expectation is to double the number of customers with these new products later this year ”, says Thiago Diniz, COO and Co-founder of Nuuvem.

Check out some of the Nintendo games already available in the Nuuvem store:

The Legend of Zelda ™: Breath of the Wild – R $ 250.79

Mario Kart ™ 8 Deluxe – R $ 250.79

Super Smash Bros. ™ Ultimate – R $ 250.79

Pokémon Sword & Pokémon Shield – R $ 250.79 (each title)

Super Mario ™ Odyssey – R $ 250.79

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – R $ 250.79 (each title)

Animal Crossing ™: New Horizons – R $ 250.79