Nuuvem sells cheaper and installmented Switch

Nuuvem, a veteran in the digital game sales market in Brazil and worldwide, announced on Tuesday (19) that it has signed a partnership with Nintendo to market digital games for Switch and 3DS through its online platform.

The partnership between the brands also includes sales of subscriptions to the online service and gift cards, in addition to prices in reais, installments up to 10 times with interest on the credit card, 4 interest-free via PayPal and payment options via express ticket – that offers a discount coupon (NINTENDONANUUVEM) of R $ 30 on purchases over R $ 200.

Initially, there will be 50 Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS games on sale at Nuuvem, in addition to the aforementioned Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions and Gift Cards. Check the prices of some Big N titles and subscriptions that are already available on the platform:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – R $ 250.79

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – R $ 250.79

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – R $ 250.79

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – R $ 299.00

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – R $ 250.79

Super Mario Odyssey – R $ 250.79

Pokémon Sword – R $ 250.79

Pokémon Shield – $ 250.79

Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu – R $ 250.79

Nintendo – Digital Gift Card – R $ 250.00

Nintendo – Digital Gift Card – R $ 100.00

Switch On – 12 months (digital subscription) – R $ 74.25

The sale of digital games through Nuuvem is part of the strategy for resuming Nintendo’s activities in Brazil – which has already taken the first step by announcing the official sale of the Nintendo Switch in Brazilian lands last year. Big N says it does not intend to bring physical games here, but guarantees that it is here to stay.