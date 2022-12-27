Liverpool resumed their Premier League campaign with a victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, and after that Darwin Nunez addressed his critics.

The Uruguayan did everything but score at Villa Park, playing a big role in Stefan Bajcetic’s decisive third goal, and was voted the Best Player of the match by Amazon Prime.

Fans from rival clubs continue to try to find flaws in Nunez’s game, as the striker misses several opportunities to add to the nine goals he has already scored since his arrival from Benfica.

And in what looked like a message to those critics, Nunez told those who weren’t his “fans” to “stay calm” in his Instagram post after the game.

“We won in a difficult stadium and we will strive for more! Thanks to the fans for their support. Otherwise, keep calm…”, his signature read.

Liverpool’s official Instagram page also posted a video of Nunez celebrating while returning to the dressing room after the game, with the 23-year-old shouting “Vamos!” as he passed the camera.

It was Nunez’s good work that led to Liverpool’s third goal that night and Baysetic’s first goal for the Reds.

At 18 years and 65 days old, he is the youngest player to score in the Premier League this season.

In a touching message on his Instagram page, Bajcetic said scoring the goal was “the best moment of his life” and something he had dreamed of since the beginning of his career.

“Incredible!” Bajcetic said this in a post-match interview with LFCTV.

“I just went out and tried to run and defend myself — that was my job.

“I saw Darwin running, and I thought: “Okay, I need to go there.” The ball came to me and I didn’t know what to do — I’m not used to scoring goals!

“I saw the long ball, I know how fast Darwin is, and I know how good he is, so I knew he would get something on that ball. So I just hit the penalty area, the ball came and I just scored.

“I just didn’t know what to do. I just thought [about] all the work I’ve done, how I moved from Spain very young — it was hard — and it just paid off.”

Bobby Clarke, who got into the first team with Baisetic this season, posted a great picture of an 18-year-old boy who looks very happy on the team bus after the game.

It was also a big night for Ben Doak, who made his Premier League debut at the end of the match at Villa Park, a moment he called a “dream come true” after the game on Instagram.

His countryman Andy Robertson said that this appearance would be the “first of many” in his Instagram story.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson were among others who celebrated Liverpool’s Christmas win on social media after the game.

A 3-1 victory, important moments for two brilliant young players and the imminent appearance of Cody Gakpo…

Boxing Day 2022 was a good one for Liverpool!