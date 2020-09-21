Numerology to calculate your compatibility in love

Numerology has found a connection between letters and numbers that could tell you how compatible you are with your partner or suitor if you know what the love number corresponds to both of you. Finding that number is not that difficult, you just have to add the values ​​that the letters of your name have until it is reduced to a single figure.

It is very similar to the procedure that is carried out to find out your personal number, with the difference that numerology offers us a table to identify the one that corresponds to each letter of our name.

A, J, S

B, K, T

C, L, U

D, M, V

E, N, W

F, O, X

G, P, Y

H, Q, Z

GO

Also read: Find out how many past lives you have had, according to numerology

For example, for the name José Pérez the number in love is made as follows: 1 + 6 + 1 + 5 + 7 + 5 + 9 + 5 + 8 = 47, then 4 + 7 = 11 and finally 1+ 1 = 2. José Pérez’s number is 2. Now that we know how to calculate the numerological number, we only need to see which numbers are most compatible with yours.

Number 1

They are people who overflow with confidence and charisma. Likewise, they are characterized by having many friends, but they do not like to have their privacy violated. They are compatible with other 1, 2, 6 and 9.

Number 2

They are fully committed to their partners and are quite detailed. They need someone who has similar personalities like the numbers 4, 6 and 8.

Number 3

If it is necessary to define in a single word those who have this figure, it is: fickle. They do not like to feel tied, on the contrary, they adore freedom. They are compatible with 1, 5, 7 and 8.

Number 4

When they are not in balance they are usually very dramatic, being able to detest themselves. They need orderly people to help them find harmony like the 2, 4, 6 and 8.

Number 5

This number is a free soul that is governed by its own rules. They are smart and very creative, but quite distracted. They get along well with the 1, 8 and 9.

Number 6

They are a person who needs to feel safe so as not to lose their balance. They have a natural gift for resolving conflicts between friends. They are compatible with the 2, 4, 6 and 8.

Number 7

They usually live in their reality, they are romantic, sweet, loving and believe in true love. They will get along well with the 3, 5, 7 and 9.

Number 8

They need to be in complete control of the relationship and trust their partner 100 percent. They panic when they see things getting out of hand. They are compatible with 3, 4 and 6.

Number 9

They are adventurous and with a degree of madness that others love. However, not all of them keep up with their rhythm so they will get along well with 1, 2, 5 and 7.



