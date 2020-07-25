Number of Wallets with 1000 Bitcoin

According to data shared by Glassnode, the number of Bitcoin addresses with 1000 Bitcoin (BTC) and more reached its highest level in nine months.

Data provider Glassnode has released a chart that shows that the number of wallets with more than 1000 BTC is growing and has reached a huge peak.

Are Bitcoin Whales Increasing?

According to Glassnode’s data, the amount of wallets with 1000 or more Bitcoins increased to 2,170, the highest level in nine months. According to current figures, 1000 BTC equals $ 9,584,670.

The highest detected level was 2 thousand 168 wallets. It is stated that the growth took place in a short time. This may mean that two traders have more BTC and have Bitcoin whales. Or they split the already existing Bitcoins between several addresses.

According to the chart, the last peak in the number of wallets with the same amount of BTC was noticed on September 30 last year. At that time, there were 2 thousand 180 wallets.

BTC Active Supply Amount Decreased

Another chart published by Glassnode shows that BTC active supply (1d MA) has fallen below thirteen months and now totals 1,957,244,982 BTC.



