Number of users using terabytes grows

More and more people are using more than 1 terabyte per month, according to research published by the supplier OpenVault on Thursday (11). In the fourth quarter of 2020, 14.1% of users consumed more than 1 TB of data per month. In the same period in 2019, 7.3% of subscribers in the United States used more than 1 TB. The increase is 94%. The fourth quarter of 2020 was a big jump from the third, which recorded that 8.8% of broadband subscribers used at least 1 TB per month.

“With data for an entire year, the report makes explicit the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on broadband providers in the right context,” wrote OpenVault. “The explosion in data consumption during 2020 has established a new normal for bandwidth usage that is especially noticeable when compared to pre-pandemic periods.”

The number of “extremely advanced” users – subscribers using more than 2 TB per month – represented 2.2% of internet customers in the US in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the third quarter, the category represented only 1% of customers, marking an increase of 120%.

Growth is not just for advanced users. According to the report, average monthly usage in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 293.8 GB, compared to 190.7 GB in the fourth quarter of 2019. “This increase in average usage demonstrates that the growth in bandwidth usage defined by the pandemic is evenly distributed among most users and is not driven by outliers or extreme users, “said OpenVault.