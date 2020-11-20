Number of Projects Supported on Binance Smart Chain: 13

A $ 100 million grant program was launched for projects to be developed on Binance Smart Chain. Having announced last month that it supports 6 DeFi projects, Binance announced that the total number of projects supported has increased to 13.

It was shared in Binance’s latest blog post that Encode and OpenGSN projects on Binance Smart Chain will also be supported within the scope of the grant program. Thus, the total number of projects supported by Binance under the program reached 13.

What is the grant program announced by Binance?

The grant program, which was stated to be initiated to establish a strong bridge between CeFi and DeFi, was announced with an initial fund of $ 100 million. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao stated that with this program, he wanted to support DeFi and CeFi ecosystems and solve existing problems. Within the scope of the program, strong and successful projects can receive grants up to 100 thousand dollars. DeFi projects that are eligible to be selected for the program will be able to benefit from the resources provided by Binance. These resources include financial management support, trainings, media information, financial support.

Complete list of supported projects

Anyswap: BNB, BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC etc. A protocol with automatic pricing and liquidity system that enables exchange between cryptocurrencies.

Arkane Network: A project that aims to enable game developers and other DApps to easily integrate Binance Smart Chain and tokens into their applications.

BakerySwap – Automated Market Maker repository.

Bitquery: A project running on Binance Smart Chain, presenting and running data for more than 20 blockchains.

Pancake Swap: An Automated Market Maker repository with a focus on Yield farming.

Proxima: A decentralized, scalable data query protocol with authentication support.

Bounce: A decentralized protocol with staking application that enables OTC trading, token sales and NFT auctions.

DeFiStation: DeFi graphics and analytics provider for projects on Binance Smart Chain.

Gitcoin: A platform that supports open source blockchain projects with crowdfunding and grants.

JustLiquidity: A project aiming to create a liquidity protocol mechanism.

PARSIQ: Project aiming to use IFTTT (IF This Then That) programming application on Binance Smart Chain.

Encode: University oriented; It is a project that provides support such as workshop, early project support, blockchain sharing.

OpenGSN: Process network for DApps users.

Binance recently said that they are looking for innovative projects in various categories.



