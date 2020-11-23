Number of ETH Deposited to Ethereum 2.0 Contract

With the Ethereum 2.0 update, more than half of the ETH required for the transition to the Beacon Chain network has been reached. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin announced the good news on his Twitter account and said that most of the deposited ETH took place in the last 3 days.

More than half of the targeted amount of ETH for the transition was invested in the Ethereum 2.0 contract. The amount required for the launch of Ethereum 2.0 was determined as 524 thousand 288. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin announced that his Twitter account has reached more than half of the required number. When Buterin was publishing the tweet, the amount of ETH invested in the contract was approximately 278 thousand. Buterin stated that most of the ETH rate collected was collected in the last 3 days.

Hours after this statement, this number has now reached almost 300 thousand. According to Etherscan data, 293 thousand 344 Ether were invested in the Ethereum 2.0 contract. This number was 175 thousand just 2 days ago. ETH staking process, which started slowly at first, has gained momentum in recent days, showing results that support the view that “people want to wait until the last minute” as many market experts say.

Will the problems be resolved with Beacon Chain?

For ETH, the second largest cryptocurrency, it is planned to move from the proof of work (PoW) scheme available with the Ethereum 2.0 update to the proof of ownership (PoS) algorithm. It is believed that the scalability problems experienced by the Ethereum network recently can be solved with the transition to Beacon Chain.

The sheer fees paid for ETH transactions have caused the community to worry, and “Is ETH a network only suitable for whales now?” it caused his questions to flare up. It is aimed to prevent this problem with Beacon Chain. While many names argue that the launch could never happen given the miners’ earnings, there is little time left to the goal and the stated date for the Ethereum 2.0 transition.

Ethereum (ETH) price also in flight

Ethereum price, which is in the 2nd place in the ranking according to market value, is currently hovering around $ 578. While ETH price has appreciated by 28.8% in the last 7 days, it has increased by 7% in the last 24 hours. Daily hourly trading volume for Ethereum is $ 21.6 billion, while its market cap is based on $ 65.7 billion.

The market dominance rate for the leading altcoin ETH reached almost 12% with the acceleration of its strong performance. Ethereum price was hovering around $ 460 just 7 days ago. According to CoinGecko data, ETH even saw $ 584 in the last 24 hours.



