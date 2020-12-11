Number of Disney Plus subscribers? New projects

Disney’s online video content platform, Disney Plus, went live in November last year. Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that the platform had reached 86 million subscribers at the end of a year. Announcing that Hulu’s number of subscribers is 38.8 million, Chapek stated that ESPN Plus has 11.5 million subscribers. The total number of subscribers of online video content platforms within Disney has reached 137 million. Chapek also stated that Disney Plus exceeded his expectations.

Most of the recent subscribers of Disney Plus came from Latin America. The service started operating in this region in the last days of November. Chapek had announced that the platform’s subscriber base was 75 million before the Latin America opening. Thus, Disney Plus has already reached the target number of subscribers set by its managers for 2024. It is also worth noting that it took years for Netflix to reach 86 million subscribers.

Disney has already announced some of the new content that will be added to Disney Plus in the coming years. About 10 Marvel series and 10 Star Wars series will meet with the audience on the platform. A total of 15 live and animated Disney series and Pixar animations will also be added to the platform.

Commitment to content to be added to Disney Plus over the long term demonstrates Disney’s faith in the service. The company recently announced that Raya and the Last Dragon could be watched in cinemas along with Disney Plus on March 5, 2021. Mulan and Pixar’s Soul will also be released on December 25 at Disney Plus.

Another announcement by Disney was about Star. Star, which can be defined as an international response to Hulu, will be operational in some European countries, Canada and New Zealand as of February 23.

Star, a platform integrated with Disney Plus, will be a free tier within Disney Plus. Star will feature productions of sub-companies within Disney. In other words, it will be possible to find TV series on FX and movies produced by the 20th Century here. Star’s catalog will include content with a higher age limit.

The road is long for Disney Plus

TV series such as The Mandalorian played an important role in the success of Disney Plus in its first year. The second season of the series, which originated from the Star Wars universe, is currently being shown on Disney Plus.

However, it should be noted that the road is long for Disney Plus. Netflix, which Disney Plus left behind with its first year performance, currently has more than 200 million subscribers.



