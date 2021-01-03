Number of deaths from Covid-19 is increasing in the USA

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in the USA approached 359 thousand. The number of people who died in the USA due to the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic increased by 2,254 in the last 24 hours to 358,704.

According to “Worldometers”, where Covid-19 data was compiled, the number of people detected with viruses in the USA increased by 287 thousand 62 in the last 24 hours to 20 million 906 thousand 94.

The number of people who have recovered to date has exceeded 12 million 362 thousand, and the number of people who had Covid-19 tests across the country exceeded 256 million 750 thousand.

Most cases in California, most deaths in New York

In the country, the state of California ranks first with 2 million 393 thousand cases, followed by Texas with more than 1 million 801 thousand cases and Florida with more than 1 million 354 thousand cases.

In the casualties due to Covid-19, New York ranks first with 38 thousand 244 deaths.

The USA, which ranks first in the world in the number of cases and deaths, is followed by India with more than 10 million 328 thousand cases and Brazil with more than 7 million 716 thousand cases. The number of deaths from Covid-19 has exceeded 149 thousand in India and 195 thousand in Brazil.



