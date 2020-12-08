Number of cases soared in the Netherlands (Covid-19)

Breaking news … In the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic in the Netherlands, the number of daily cases increased to an average of over 6 thousand and rose again. On the other hand, Minister of Health De Jonge reported that the first order of 500 thousand doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech against Covid-19 will reach the country in the first week of January.

According to the data updated on the website of the State Institute of Public Health and Environment (RIVM), with the detection of Covid-19 in 43 thousand 103 people in the last week, the daily number of cases increased to over 6 thousand on average.

RIVM, while explaining the number of cases recorded in the last 24 hours as 6,187, evaluated this increase as “worrying”.

In the Netherlands, the daily number of cases reached the highest level in October, reaching over 10 thousand per day.

With the “partial quarantine” measures tightened by the government, the number of daily cases decreased to 4 thousand in November.

PRECAUTIONS MAY TIGHTEN

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, at today’s press conference with Health Minister Hugo de Jonge, stated that if the increase in the number of cases continues, the measures may tighten next week.

Rutte noted that possible measures to be taken before the Christmas holiday may be necessary to prevent the third wave in the epidemic.

ORDERED 500 THOUSAND DOSE VACCINES

Health Minister De Jonge reported that the first order of 500,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech against Kovid-19 will reach the country in the first week of January.

Stating that the vaccine will be applied to healthcare professionals first, De Jonge stated that the second order of 1 million 700 thousand doses will be received by the end of March 2021.

“PARTIAL QUARANTINE” CONTINUES

In the Netherlands, the government announced on October 14 that the “partial quarantine” application was introduced.

As part of the restrictions, restaurants and bars were closed again, while public transport flights were reduced.

While the sale of alcoholic beverages was banned after 20:00, hotels were also included in the alcohol ban because warnings were not taken seriously.

With the new practice that entered into force in the country as of December 1, it was made mandatory for everyone over the age of 13 to wear a mask in closed areas.

