Nuketown 84 map in CoD Black Ops Cold War

Nuketown ’84 is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on the 24th at 19:00 CET. Know its opening time in different countries and what news it incorporates.

Nuketown returns to the present day. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will introduce the mythical map this November 24 at 19:00 CET. It will do so at no additional cost to all players of the latest Treyarch job. Nuketown ’84 will be the last step before Season 1 begins, expected on December 10th.

As of its launch, you will see a playlist dedicated exclusively to Nuketown ‘84, where you can take advantage of the double experience period as part of the celebration. From then until November 30, you’ll have that scoring boost, both for your character and for your weapons.

The patch notes can be found at this link. Remember that for a limited period you have the opportunity to get a free weapon bundle. Find out all the requirements to qualify for the package here.

What time will Nuketown be available?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 3:00 p.m.

Chile: at 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 1:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 12:00 hours

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 1:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 12:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00

Guatemala: at 12:00 hours

Honduras: at 12:00 hours

Mexico: at 12:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 12:00 hours

Panama: at 1:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 3:00 p.m.

Peru: at 1:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 2:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 2:00 p.m.



