Nuevas cartas Freeze en FUT y llegan los Icon Swaps

Mane, Casemiro or Bernardo Silva are some of the top cards in the new Freeze collection, with others like Lautaro Martínez or the Torreira mattress holder.

When we get to the week of the FIFA 21 update to PS5 and Xbox Series, one of the most desired moments for Ultimate Team fans arrives before the end of the year: Icon Swaps. In addition, after the letters of the Team of the Group Phase of the Champions, comes a new collection that has been announced for days on the loading screens, known as Freeze. We’re going to check out all the new content he’s bequeathed to FUT today.

Let’s start by talking about the new Freeze collection, which includes the following cards, already available in packs:

Mané, Liverpool, 92 on average

Casemiro, Real Madrid, 90 on average

Bernardo Silva, Manchester City, 88 average

Verratti, PSG, 88 on average

Lautaro Martínez, Inter Milan, 87 on average

Hazard, Borussia Dortmund, 86 on average

Torreira, Atlético de Madrid, 85 on average

Nani, Orlando City, 84 average

Ricardo Rodríguez, Torino, 83 on average

Sané, Schalke 04, 83 average

Golovin, Monaco, 83 average

In addition to envelopes, it is also possible to get hold of a letter from Everton’s Yannick Bolasie, 86 on average, accomplishing numerous objectives in the friendly Directive Masterpiece. In the same way we will find an SBC of the Brazilian central PSG Marquinhos, of 87 on average.

Icon Exchanges Now Available

As we said in the headline, the famous Icon Swaps are also available in FUT, a good but laborious way to get hold of some FIFA 21 Icons through Squad Creation Challenges. First of all, we will have to get hold of the players who will act as interchangeable by performing a series of detailed challenges in the Objectives tab of Ultimate Team.

Thus, the first Icons available to get in this way Nemanja Vidic, Gheorge Hagi, Davor Suker Ronald Koeman, Frank Rijkaard or Thierry Henry. Or if we prefer, we can try our luck with envelopes and try to go for one of the top versions, also new arrivals.



