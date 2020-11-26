Nuclear Fusion in the Sun’s Core Measured

Scientists broke new ground in history. Experts working on the nuclear fusion reaction occurring in the sun’s core were able to measure this reaction directly. Thus, the hypothesis of the 1930s was proved.

Nature, one of the most popular science journals in the world, announced that a first in history took place. According to the statements made, for the first time, scientists were able to directly measure a nuclear fusion reaction occurring in the sun’s core. With this development, the proposition, which was first put forward as a hypothesis in the 1930s, was directly proven.

Statements on the subject came from the University of Massachusetts. The experts, who say that the studies conducted so far contain incompatible data, explained that the last study was conducted on neutrinos, that is, from the source of nuclear fusion. To explain what neutrinos are; We can define neutrinos that travel close to the speed of light as subatomic particles that can pass through matter almost without any interaction. Their lack of interaction also makes these subatomic particles difficult to detect. However, scientists have overcome this difficulty in their latest work and have succeeded in capturing these subatomic particles that jump out of the Sun’s core and generally pass through the earth.

The measurement was carried out with the participation of more than 100 scientists

More than 100 scientists came together in the Borexino detector on the Italian border to measure nuclear fusion occurring in the Sun’s core. Conducting a highly detailed study, the experts eventually succeeded in capturing neutrinos coming from the Sun’s core.

More than 100 scientists came together in the Borexino detector on the Italian border to measure nuclear fusion occurring in the Sun’s core. Conducting a highly detailed study, the experts eventually succeeded in capturing neutrinos coming from the Sun’s core.



