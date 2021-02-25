Nubia’s player phone will have a 160 Hz display

The universe of smartphones aimed at the gamer audience involves refresh rates that have already left 60 Hz in prehistory. Now, on the eve of the launch of the new Red Magic 6, by Chinese manufacturer Nubia, its president Ni Fei has just released a teaser about the update rate of the new device: although he did not reveal the value, he said that it is greater than 144 Hz , which points to an impressive 160 Hz.

The post posted on Weibo, the “Chinese Twitter”, ensures that the company’s new flagship will hit stores next week with a higher screen refresh rate than the Red Magic 5S, which launched in March 2020 at 144 Hz. Speculators are betting that the Red Magic 6 will have a 165 Hz display.

The new smartphone from Nubia will also be the first in the market to use a Snapdragon 888 processor combined with an active cooling system, read a reinforced fan, which will cool the device not only during gaming, but also in the fast charging of 120 -watts via 4500 mAh battery cable.

Anyway, all doubts will be resolved on March 4th, when the Nubia Red Magic 6 will be officially launched at 8am, Brasília time.