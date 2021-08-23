Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro Will Have 165 Hz display and Snapdragon 888+

The smartphone gamer Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro is close to launch. In a publication on Weibo, the Chinese manufacturer revealed that the announcement of the new device will take place on 6 September.

The official poster of the reveal event showed the first details of the cell phone’s specifications. The model will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888+ processor, 165 Hz screen and set of three vertical rear cameras.

As seen, the highlight of Red Magic 6S Pro is the 6.8-inch AMOLED screen. Aimed at competitive audiences, this will be the world’s first display to offer the 165 Hz refresh rate.

The phone’s screen also features 500 Hz single touch sampling rate and 360 Hz multi-touch. As well, the model supports 10-bit color depth and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut – Digital Cinema’s tone standard Initiatives.

Recently, Red Magic 6S Pro received the certificate from the consumer protection agencies of China. Codenamed NX669J-S, the smartphone will have a 120W charger in the box.

Design for heat dissipation

To support the extreme performance of the Snapdragon 888, the Red Magic 6 series uses the ICE6.0 multidimensional cooling system. So, the basic model has an 18 thousand RPM cooler and the Pro version uses a 20 thousand RPM accessory.

Apparently, Red Magic 6S Pro will have a more powerful cooler for heat dissipation after the CPU upgrade. As well, the piece must keep the brushless motor silent with a noise of 28 decibels.

Finally, the smartphone is expected to maintain the heat dissipation design. Previous versions use an aviation aluminum-ice blade, which reduces CPU temperature by 16°C and body temperature by more than 3°C.