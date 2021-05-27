Nubia Red Magic 6R Introduced: Snapdragon 888, Four Cameras

Nubia Red Magic 6R introduced: Nubia introduced its newest smartphone called Red Magic 6R. Not much different from the Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro, the phone comes with a thinner case and a more “general” design. It seems that some of the design elements seen in smart gaming phones have been abandoned in the Nubia Red Magic 6R.

At the heart of the Nubia Red Magic 6R is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. This processor is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM. The 6.67-inch AMOLED screen has a 144 Hz refresh rate. In the middle upper part of this screen, there is a hole that hosts the front camera of the phone.

In the quad camera system on the back of the phone, the main camera is the 64-megapixel sensor. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor complete the system. The resolution of the front camera goes from 8 megapixels to 16 megapixels.

The 4200 mAh battery provides the energy that the smartphone needs. The version to be sold in China offers 55W charging support, while the global version offers 30W charging support. It is necessary to say that the other Red Magic 6 models have a battery capacity of 5050 mAh and the charging speed is higher.

The Nubia Red Magic 6R will be available in China on June 1st. Available in three colors, the phone will be sold at prices starting at 2999 yuan.