Nubia Introduces Its First Smartwatch, Red Magic Watch

Introducing the new Red Magic 6 smartphone series for gamers today, Nubia also announced its first smart watch Red Magic Watch at the same event. The smart watch, which carries the classic watch design, seems to attract attention especially with its price tag.

The Nubia Red Magic Watch did not come with a very original design compared to today’s smart watches. The Nubia Red Magic Watch, which carries the classic smart watch design, aims to be the favorite of the users not with its design but with its price tag. Let’s get into the details of the smart watch.

What does the Nubia Red Magic Watch offer?

Nubia’s first smart watch brought with it a 1.39-inch AMOLED retina display. This screen, which has a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, is located on the metal alloy case. Around the screen is a tachymeter engraved on the bezel. The case of the smart watch is available in silver and black color options.

Users who want to buy a smart watch are faced with options for the watch band as well as the case color. In addition to the choice of silicone or leather material, the bands can be worn with different color options. The visual in the interface of the smart watch can also be changed with the visuals desired by the users.

The Nubia Red Magic Watch, which guarantees water resistance up to a depth of 50 meters, has 16 different sports modes including football, running, cycling, walking, basketball, yoga and many other sports. The football mode on the watch also shows you your most active positions in the game with its temperature map.

Coming with the Sony CXD5605 GNSS receiver, the watch offers GPS, QZSS and Beidou satellite positioning features. The watch can also measure your heart rate and blood oxygen level with the Goodix GH3011 health sensor. The oxygen level is monitored even while the wearer of the watch is asleep. Finally, the smart watch offers 15 days of use on a single charge.