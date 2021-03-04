Nubia enters the smartwatch market with Red Magic Watch

Smartphone manufacturer Nubia entered the smartwatch market with Red Magic Watch. The watch, which was launched in China, will try to hold on to the market with its many features.

Nubia Red Magic Watch features

The Red Magic Watch, which has a resolution of 454 x 454, also comes with a 1.39 inch AMOLED retina display. Besides the tachymeter engraved on the watch frame, it has a metal alloy case. Available in two colors, silver and gunmetal black, the watch has silicone or leather straps claimed to be skin-friendly by Nubia. On the other hand, users will be able to use the screenshots inside the watch as well as the images they uploaded themselves.

With a water resistance rating of 5 ATM, the smart watch supports 16 different sports modes, including football (indoor / outdoor running, cycling and walking; Basketball; rowing; elliptical; hiking; yoga; cricket; swimming). In addition, the heat map showing the most active positions in football mode also takes place on the clock.

The Red Magic Watch has a Sony CXD5605 GNSS receiver that provides GPS, QZSS and Beidou app positioning. In addition, the watch has a Goodix GH3011 health sensor that works with an AI algorithm to transmit vital values ​​such as heart rate and blood oxygen faster. It is stated that the battery life is 15 days on a single charge, and can go up to 23 days in enhanced mode. If the GPS is turned on, the lifetime is limited to 50 hours.

The Red Magic Watch, which will go on sale on March 11 and will be available in 5 different models, will be sold for $ 93 with a silicone strap and $ 109 with a leather strap.