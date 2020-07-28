Nubia announces Red Magic 5S with 16GB of RAM

Chinese manufacturer Nubia has just introduced its newest gamer smartphone with high-performance specifications, a focus on games and great differentials to stand out among the powerful competitors in the sector, such as the recently announced ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion Duel.

The Red Magic 5S is a kind of slightly improved Red Magic 5G: it arrives with identical design, practically the same specifications and price, also including the same Snapdragon 865 chipset from the beginning of the year, but now with a subtle and important novelty in relation to memory speed and lower price for the most powerful variants.

Still offering the same options with 8 GB, 12 GB and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, Nubia launches the Red Magic 5S with UFS 3.1 speed storage, updating the model from the beginning of the year that offered UFS 3.0 memory. Unfortunately, there is no upgrade of the chipset to the new and more powerful Snapdragon 865 Plus.

The flagship follows the same 6.65-inch Essport AMOLED display with a 144 Hz display for more fluid games and almost instantaneous response.

Nubia continues to maintain the same 320 Hz triggers to allow players to access programmable shortcuts in titles, allowing them to shoot, accelerate or perform different actions through the virtual buttons on the side.

The company offers an improved Game Space, with “several new advanced features to deliver the best gaming experience,” allowing for greater customization in each game to deliver the best performance.

The Red Magic 5S also comes with a three rear camera module with a 64 MP main lens, 4,500 mAh battery with the same 18W charger included in the box, but the smartphone has support for 55W fast charging if the user purchases such a charger. capacity separately.

Nubia also launches the Ice Dock, an accessory with USB-C connectivity that allows you to recharge and cool your smartphone to ensure hours of gameplay

6.65 ”Full HD + (2340 x 1080) 144 Hz AMOLED screen

Snapdragon 865 processor

8 GB, 12 GB and 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM

128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras

64 MP main sensor

Ultra-wide 8 MP

2 MP macro

5G connectivity, Dual SIM, P2 connection

Fingerprint reader under the screen

4,500 mAh battery with 18W charger in the box

55W fast charge support

Android 10 with Red Magic OS interface

The smartphone has its pre-sale started today, July 28, for the Chinese market, with the official launch taking place on August 1. The model will win an international variant in September.

Nubia has confirmed three models of the Red Magic 5S, ranging from 8 GB to 16 GB of RAM and competitive prices for the local market. The global variant values are expected to be announced with the model’s launch in September.

Sonic Silver color with 8 GB + 128 GB for 3,799 yuan (R $ 2,822)

Pulse color with 12 GB + 256 GB for 4,399 yuan (R $ 3,268)

Pulse color with 16 GB + 256 GB for 4,999 yuan (R $ 3,714)

Ice Dock for 179 yuan (R $ 133)



