Nubank to offer PIX at no cost to entrepreneurs

AnNubank unciou this Thursday (10) that will make available the PIX, system of instant payments of the Central Bank, without any cost for entrepreneurs that have CNPJ registration. More information will be revealed by fintech in a webinar that will take place today at 2pm.

The event, entitled “Central Pix”, will be broadcast on Nubank’s YouTube channel and promises to clarify how the platform will work, its impact on people’s lives and other recurring doubts.

Fintech will also clarify how individuals and entrepreneurs can manage their transfer keys and obtain benefits through the use of this payment method.

The webinar will be attended by three company executives: the Product Manager for Pix, Carrie Nguyen; New Business Specialist, Thaís Canina; and the Public Policy Manager, Mariana Cunha e Melo. To participate in the event, just access this link http://sou.nu/central-pix-nubank-live at the scheduled time.

Advantages for companies

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos, announced on Wednesday (09) some advantages of the instant payment system for entrepreneurs. Among the advantages already announced by the institution, the one that stands out the most is the elimination of companies’ operating costs.

The president explained that, through Pix, small and large stores will have lower expenses and more security in the handling of their capital. “Less cost means more margin for those on one side and less cost for those on the other,” he said.

Information portal

In addition to the webinar, Nubank also released its new Central Pix portal, which gathers all the necessary information about the payment method, in an accessible and uncomplicated way.

Through this page, users will have access to a timeline with the main dates, answers to the main doubts, practical tutorials on how to use Pix, as well as links to the official announcements of the Central Bank.



