Nubank retrospectively releases # MeuNu2020

Nubank launched # MeuNu2020, an interactive retrospective on the consumption habits of each Roxinho customer. To get closer to its customers and remember the good achievements of the year, the bank launched an interactive quiz to better define its consumer group.

The questionnaire is very simple and makes you reflect on what you bought with the card throughout 2020. Aware of the unusual conditions of the year, the bank prepared a set of special questions to generate questions about what were the personal gains when staying at home for an extended time.

You may have been a pandemic “master chef”, a close friend of the children in the house, a lover of pets, playing video games daily or exercising regularly at home. Within these possibilities, Nubank questions what was the biggest achievement made this year and what is the responsibility of your card in this new phase of life.

“2020 was an intense year, full of learnings that made us reinvent ourselves as individuals, adopting new habits or accentuating others,” comments Paulo Vendramini, Nubank’s leading product marketing executive. “The purpose of this retrospective wanted by Nubank is to show that, even from a distance, we discovered a series of things that brought us together.”, He added.

At the end of the questionnaire, the user is taken to a results page filled with information. The first of these is the type of consumer generated by the responses, followed by a large amount of consumption data from the bank’s entire customer base – such as the number of delivery orders, purchases by delivery, digital commerce statistics and more. .

The pandemic is being a difficult period and still has no forecast to end, and what I wanted is a good time to relax to remember some of the good times. To check it out, just go to the Quis # MeuNu2020 website.



