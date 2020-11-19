Nubank releases Pix to PJ for free for non-MEIs

This Thursday (19), Nubank has just released a new function for users of the corporate account that could be an important differentiator for the businesses of this segment: starting today, entrepreneurs will be able to charge their customers through the Pix, instantly and completely free.

The implementation of Pix has made it very easy for people who need to make payments in real time, at any time and day of the week. In addition, the gratuity of transactions is an irresistible argument. However, in the case of legal entities of a different size than the MEI, financial institutions may charge fees.

The new function released by users of Nubank’s PJ account allows them to share or display a QRCode to their customers, and charge through Pix, without paying anything for it.

How to charge by Pix within the Nubank PJ account

To make a charge within the Nubank PJ account through Pix, just click on the option “Charge”, enter the amount to be charged and select the form of payment “transfer via Pix”. That done, just display the QR code to the customer, or share it by other means, such as WhatsApp or email.

Gratuity represents an important differential offered by fintech to its corporate clients, both for payments and receipts via Pix, and also a great business tool.

Nubank’s PJ account offers the same features available for individuals’ digital accounts, such as unlimited transfers, payment of slips and debit card, in addition to other functions such as issuing payment slips and digital statement.

The accounts for PJ are directed to small business owners, individual and self-employed entrepreneurs who are single partners (MEI, EI and EIRELI) and have their personal accounts on Nubank.



