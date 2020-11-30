Nubank published a podcast explaining personal finance

The digital bank Nubank launches on Monday (30) a new podcast, made for those who are fans of content about finance. The objective of the program is “to simplify economies and simplify money-related topics”, providing tips and explanations in the area.

The “Semanada” podcast is a complement to the Nubank newsletter, sent since 2019, which already has more than one million subscribers. “We want to offer the best content possible in this new format and evolve together, listening to our audience, to understand more and more their pain and help them ‘make peace’ with their pocket,” says Paula Rothman, Content Leader at Nubank.

The podcast will have a new episode every Monday and you can subscribe to the feed in your aggregator, including platforms like Spotify, Deezer and Google Podcasts. Each program will take between five and ten minutes, so you can listen throughout the day when you have free time. The presentation is by Nubank content experts in economics and finance.

You can already check the first episode, called “Can you have a healthier relationship with money?”, Through this link.



