Nubank Opens Trainee Positions for The Digital Products Area

Nubank: Until next Friday (30), Nubank receives registrations for the Associate Product Managers (APM) training program, whose operation is similar to a conventional trainee program. The vacancies are intended for people in the beginning of their careers or in transition to another professional area.

With a duration of 12 months, Nubank APM aims to train professionals to work on product development within fintech, including theoretical and practical training in areas such as design, technology and business, associated with the creation of digital products.

In the theoretical part, fundamental content will be taught, while the practice has two area rotations, providing the trainee Nubank with a complete experience. In the end, the participant will be able to take on various challenges in the role of Product Manager, seeking the best synergy between the segments he passed through.

Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the training will be carried out initially in the home office scheme, allowing the participation of interested parties from anywhere in Brazil, according to the company. Subsequently, the work will take place in the city of São Paulo.

Requirements

These vacancies at Nubank are aimed at university students and also graduates from any area, who have knowledge in English, are starting their careers and are interested in working in the product segment. No previous experience is necessary, but the candidate must be available to live and work in São Paulo full time, if he is from another city.

If you have the requirements, you can register until April 30th on the Nubank APM program website. The selection process will take place remotely between April and May. According to fintech, six to 10 people will be approved to start training from June.

There will be benefits such as health insurance, life insurance, meal vouchers, transportation vouchers, childcare allowances, extended maternity and paternity leave and equity participation in Nubank, among others, made available to selected candidates.