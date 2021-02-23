Nubank arrives at Google Pay for mobile payments via NFC

After years of charging customers, Nubank finally made it to Google Pay. With this, users of “roxinho” now allow payments to be made via the smartphone using Google’s digital wallet. The requirement for use is to have an Android phone with NFC support.

According to Nubank, the novelty began to be released today (23), but will arrive gradually for all users of Google Pay. The function will allow payments via credit and credit card debit purchases.

If your smartphone supports payment via approximation, the Google Pay interface will display a window to configure the use of NFC. In addition, after configuring a Nubank card, an option to activate the tool will also be displayed in the interface.

Payment via NFC with Google Pay allows the user to carry out financial transactions with the cell phone, without the need to have a card in hand or provide information at the time of purchase. In addition to having a compatible smartphone, the function also requires that the card machine has support for the technology.

Google Pay allows you to use both physical and virtual Nubank cards. The configuration that links the services can be done quickly by following the steps below:

Download the Google Pay app on your Android smartphone;

Click on the option “Register with Google Pay” or, if you are already an user of the app, select “+ Payment Method” in the tab called Payment;

Enter your card information, accept the terms of use and click Continue;

After completing the registration, click on the option “Register payment by approximation”, insert the CVC of the card and complete the process.

If the procedure does not work, you may not have been covered by the update that integrates Nubank and Google Pay. With that in mind, just wait until the function is released to more users, which should happen in the coming weeks.