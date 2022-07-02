NPCs Can’t Stop Stealing a GTA Online Player’s Helicopter

Vehicle crime is the literal name of the game in Grand Theft Auto Online, but one unlucky player recently found himself on the verge of a major robbery when non—player characters repeatedly hijacked his Sparrow helicopter. Grand Theft Auto Online is a multiplayer online side game of the world famous Grand Theft Auto 5 game from Rockstar Games. It serves as a virtual platform for gamers who arrange their own riots in the open world of Los Santos GTA Online, performing a variety of side effects. or just wander around with the same expansive range of vehicles.

Much of the appeal of GTA Online is due to the unpredictable nature of the civilian NPCs of Los Santos, who tend to either run away from the chaos caused by the players, or participate in the madness themselves. These computer-controlled citizens sometimes chase players around Los Santos Grand Theft Auto Online, and in one GTA Online update, an indestructible NPC with a shotgun appeared, threatening players like a digital version of the infamous T-800 Terminator. Some believe that the latest contract update in the game has made Grand Theft Auto Online non-player characters even more aggressive, and computer-controlled characters take revenge on users by regularly wreaking havoc in their digital homes.

Reddit user Paulchen_Lichtstrahl recently shared a gameplay video about such a meeting with an NPC in the Grand Theft Auto Online subreddit (via GameRant), in which a Sparrow helicopter was stolen from them several times. Paulchen_Lichtstrahl had either just landed or was about to take off when the NPC ran up to the landed helicopter and yanked his avatar out of the cockpit. Before they have time to react to this attempted hijacking of the helicopter, a group of vehicles controlled by an NPC suddenly crashes into them, allowing another NPC to charge the helicopter and pull out the first NPC, as they did with Paulchen_Lichtstrahl. This last non-player character of Grand Theft Auto Online manages to take off and escape, leaving Polchen-Lichtstrahl and the first potential hijacker of helicopters, who look at him with amazement and confusion.

Stealing a vehicle from under a player is only a minor inconvenience in Grand Theft Auto Online, since users can simply steal another one on the busy city streets around them or order delivery of the one they already have. In addition, another Reddit user noted that they can both return their stolen Sparrow and take cruel revenge on the hijacker by sending the vehicle back to storage, leaving the hapless NPC pilot to fall back to Los Santos. Although the situation is different in Paulchen_Lichtstrahl’s recent skirmish with a couple of non-player characters hijacking helicopters, some GTA Online players have even figured out how to return cars confiscated by the game’s digital authorities without having to drive to the impound lot or pay. fine.

Overall, much of the success and appeal of Grand Theft Auto Online stems from how unpredictable a massively multiplayer game can be. As Rockstar Games continues to develop the recently announced Grand Theft Auto 6, fans will likely continue to spend time stealing cars and making all sorts of digital messes in the Grand Theft Auto Online sandbox — provided that the computer-controlled citizens of Los Santos don’t get ahead of them.