Now You Can Sleep in DJ Khaled’s Shoe Closet on AirBnB

DJ Khaled rents out his shoe cabinet to fans via AirBnB.

The producer will allow fans to book one night in a recreated of his legendary shoe room in Miami, Florida, for just $11 (£9.10) per night.

Khaled said in a statement, “Sneakers are an integral part of hip-hop culture, and collecting them is an art, just like making music.

“We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game that we bring to the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them the opportunity to literally walk around in our shoes.”

Fans can book two one-night stays on December 5th and 6th via AirBnB here, with reservations required from Tuesday, November 29th.

See the pictures of the pads below.

the key to @djkhaled’s sneaker collection could be yours for the night 🔑 don’t play yourself—request to book on 11.29 @ 1PM ET: https://t.co/UOF7jt6EeD pic.twitter.com/l4trLvWqr0 — Airbnb (@Airbnb) November 21, 2022

As for other celebrity housing news, the Manhattan apartment where Taylor Swift used to live and which inspired her song “Cornelia Street” is for rent.

The house on Cornelia Street in the West Village, New York, was the subject of the track of the same name on Swift’s 2019 album “Lover”.

Complete with a swimming pool and a spacious apartment can now be rented through Corcoran for an incredible $45,000 (£37,000) per month.

Meanwhile, Khaled released his 13th studio album “God Did” back in August. The sequel to last year’s “Khaled Khaled” features a huge list of authors, including Drake, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Future, Quavo and Takeoff Migos, SZA, Travis Scott, Ganna, 21 Savage, Kodak Black., Lil Baby, Jadakiss, the posthumous appearance of Juice Wrld (in a track called “Juice Wrld Did”) and much more.

Among the 18 tracks on the album is a remix of Kanye West’s song “Use This Gospel”, which originally appeared on Ye’s 2019 album “Jesus Is King”. Khaled’s version features Eminem as a guest reuniting the two rappers for the first time since 2009’s “Forever,” which also featured Drake and Lil Wayne.

The collaboration topped the US Christian chart, giving Eminem and Khaled their first appearance at the top of that particular chart.