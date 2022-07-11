Now you can play Doom inside Doom

At the moment, it’s hard to find a player who hasn’t played at least one Doom game. At least, almost everyone is familiar with it in one form or another. As one of the best examples of an isekai game in which the main character is transported to another world, the original 1993 release continues to have an impact on fans and the industry as a whole. One such outlet for this inspiration is the many ways in which id Software classics can be ported to other devices.

One recent example is kgsws, a YouTube user who recently uploaded a video of them launching Doom in Doom itself. It sounds rather strange, but the end result deserves attention. There is quite a lengthy discussion of coding, and you can see how the modder is messing with the game, changing the states of enemies and objects. He then proceeds to them by building a single-room map that has a screen showing a working demo of the game. In fact, kgsws watches the passage of Doom, and also runs inside the classic FPS.

RELATED: You Can Play Doom on a LEGO Brick

Things don’t end there either. Then they take control of the second Doom game to show that it is possible to play any of them, although there is no sound in the second version. Then the video shows a custom-made movie theater in which the game is shown as a kind of movie. There are so many wild things to play Doom on, and kgsws’ own port is just one of the many amazing ways people can modify this beloved game. Examples of other fans include transferring it to an iPod Mini, a vape pen, an old scanner, an ASCII text terminal, and someone even made it work inside Minecraft.

As one of the most influential and innovative first-person shooters, his legacy continues to this day, almost thirty years after his first launch. Besides inspiring many other games and studios, he also helped give a boost to the modding community, which is probably another reason why he is still relevant in this modern era.

Now that id Software is working on a new project, fans hope that it can become a new part of the Doom franchise, especially given the success of the reboot and the continuation of Eternal. Despite the fact that the original 1993 release is outdated, its importance in the game world cannot be underestimated, and it is interesting to see how far modders can go.

Doom was released in December 1993 for several platforms and has been ported to many systems over the years.