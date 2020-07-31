Now you can order a taxi through the Uber app in Brazil

Uber will include the taxi category in its app in Brazil, offering a new travel option for users. The announcement was made by the company today (30), with the novelty expected to be available from August, arriving first in the city of São Paulo.

Part of the company’s global portfolio for more than five years, Uber Taxi is currently offered in cities such as Madrid, Seoul, Athens, Sydney, Prague, Montreal and Tokyo, among others, in 22 countries. In Latin America, the service had only arrived in Santiago, Chile, until then.

According to the general director of Uber in Brazil Claudia Woods, the inclusion of the taxi category was a recurring request from corporate customers of the platform, so that they could take advantage of features such as real-time travel sharing and other security tools.

All users will have access to the novelty, simply choose “Taxi” from the alternatives shown on the mobile screen, when requesting a trip. The modality has the same safety features found in the other options, serving passengers and drivers.

Prices will be based on the meter

Regarding the price of Uber Taxi, the company informs that the service will follow the tariff table determined by municipal legislation. At the end of the journey, the driver will inform the value calculated by the taximeter for the application to make the calculation and perform the collection – the payment will be only by digital means, in principle.

Taxi drivers accredited by the City of São Paulo will be able to register on the platform starting next week, using the Uber app for partners.

According to the company, the novelty should start operating next month in São Paulo, but there is still no set date for its debut. In other Brazilian cities, for the time being, there is no forecast for launching the category.



